Mangaluru

Yakshagana Academy presents annual awards to achievers

Krishna Prakash Ulithaya (left), Chandrashekar Damle (third from left), Kuriya Ganapathi Shastri (sitting to his left) and Ubaradkka Umesh Shetty (right) at the award presentation ceremony in Mangaluru on Sunday.  

Karnataka Yakshagana Academy presented its annual Honorary Award, Yaksha Siri Award, and Book Award for 2019 to achievers from Dakshina Kannada at a function in the city on Sunday.

The Honorary Award was presented to Chandrashekar Damle, a resident of Sullia in Dakshina Kannada and who is a doctorate degree holder from Pune University in Sociology.

He has been active in many areas of Yakshagana, including being an amateur artiste, playwright, director and publisher.

The award carried ₹ 50,000 in purse, a citation, a memento, a certificate, a petha and a shawl.

The Yaksha Siri Award was presented to Ubaradkka Umesh Shetty, well-known artiste, and Kuriya Ganapathi Shastri, a noted Yakshagana bhagavatha.

It carried ₹ 25,000 in purse, a certificate, a petha and a shawl.

The Book Award was presented to Gurudeva Prakashana, Odiyoor, and Krishna Prakash Ulithaya. It carried ₹ 25,000 in purse, a certificate, a petha and a shawl.

Chairman of the academy M.A. Hegde was present.

