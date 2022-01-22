Yakshagana Academy planning Yakshagana Sammelana

MANGALURU

Chairman of Karnataka Yakshagana Academy G.L. Hegde said on Saturday that the academy has plans to organise a Yakshagana sammelana on the lines of sahitya sammelana.

Speaking at a function organised by the academy to release three books published by it at Govindadasa College in Surathkal, Mr. Hegde said that the academy also wants to open a Yakshagana museum and publish an encyclopedia on Yakshagana.

He said that Yakshagana performances preserved Kannada in its purest form. The artistes spoke extempore in Kannada without mixing English words. Thus the art form has been sustaining Kannada for long.

Mr. Hegde said that Yakshagana and talamaddale helped to cultivate oratory and communicative skills. Students should develop this skill.

A volume of Tulu Yakshagana Prasangas having seven Tulu ‘prasangas’ (performance texts) edited by Kadri Navneeth Shetty, Yakshagana Samvada Bhoomike written by Ramananda Banari and Parthi Subba – Baduku Baraha edited by Mr. Hegde and Yogish Rao Chigurupade were released on the occasion by the Vice-Chancellor of Mangalore University P. S. Yadapadithaya.

Mangaluru City North MLA Y. Bharat Shetty spoke.