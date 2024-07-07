ADVERTISEMENT

Yaksha Kalaranga presents house to Yakshagana artist in Bidkalkatte

Published - July 07, 2024 08:51 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

Udupi Pejawar Mutt seer Vishwaprasanna Tirtha Swami inaugurated ‘Lalitha Sadana,’ a house constructed by Yaksha Kalaranga-Udupi, at Bidkalkatte in Kundapur taluk on Sunday, July 7. | Photo Credit: UMESH S. SHETTIGAR

Udupi Pejawar Mutt seer Vishwaprasanna Tirtha Swami inaugurated “Lalitha Sadana,” a house constructed by Yaksha Kalaranga-Udupi and sponsored by Kundapura Vasantha Acharya for Yakshagana artist Nandakumara Panara, at Bidkalkatte in Kundapur taluk on Sunday, July 7.

Speaking on the occasion, Vishwaprasanna said the Kalaranga has been acting as a reliable contact between economically weaker artists, students, and donors. The organisation has to its credit 50 years of social service, the swami said.

Mr. Panara is a Yakshagana artist with the Soukuru Mela, belonging to Soukuru Sri Durgaparameshwari Temple in Kundapur taluk. Chartered accountants Vasantha Acharya and Shobha V. Acharya, a couple from Kundapur, have sponsored the construction of the house, which was the 54th to be arranged by the Kalaranga for economically weaker artists. About ₹7 lakh was spent on the construction.

A. Kiran Kumar Kodgi, Kundapur MLA, Acharya family members Ganesh, Suresh, Dinesh, and Siddartha Acharyas, Soukuru Mela owner and Kalaranga vice-president P. Kishan Hegde, secretary Murali Kadekar and others were present.

