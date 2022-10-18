Yakshagana mela hosts decide to take out padayatra

Many hosts of over a century-old Kateel Durgaparameshwari Prasadita Yakshagana Mandali’s Yakshagana performances are upset over the decision of the mandali to truncate the duration of all-night shows to short duration performances from the 2022-23 touring season starting November 24.

After conducting two meetings, with the latest on Sunday, they have decided to take out a padayatra from Bajpe to Kateel and appeal to the Goddess at Kateel Durgaparameshwari Temple that the all-night shows should continue. In addition, they have decided to take a delegation and meet Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and request him to intervene and keep Yakshagana performances out of a ban imposed on the use of loudspeakers from 10 p.m. and 6 a.m.

Ashok Krishnapura, convener, Sri Kateel Melada Yaksha Seva Samithigala Okkuta, said that when there was legal hurdle to organising kambala and jallikattu, the government intervened and ensured, by amending the law, that they could continue. The government should now intervene the same way to save Yakshagana and allow the melas to use loudspeakers.

He said that Yakshagana is not a mere art form. It sustains cultural heritage and languages, especially Kannada, in their pure form. When the duration of a performance is reduced, Yakshagana is set to lose sheen and many components. In addition, the performances of the particular mela are associated with devotion of people who revered the Goddess.

Mr. Krishnapura said that the date of the padayatra is yet to be fixed. It is likely to be taken out within this month.

Meanwhile, the managing committee of the temple, to which the mela is attached, took the decision, to cut short the duration of the shows, in view of the government circular issued in May 2022.

The mandali founded in the mid-19th century and popularly called Kateel Mela has six performing troupes. It has now decided to perform from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

The six troupes together present a maximum of 1,200 shows in a season. The troupes have 325 employees, including 160 artistes. Their shows are booked for over 10 years. Its Devi Mahatme show is the most sought-after and widely performed with each troupe performing 110 such shows in a season.