Yadthadi hosts ‘Vishwa Kundapura Kannada Day’ celebrations

A. Kiran Kumar Kodgi, Kundapur MLA, on Sunday said one has to love one’s language, and celebrations like “Kundapura Kannada Day” are the ones to attract others towards the unique language.

He was speaking after inaugurating the “Vishwa Kundapura Kannada Day” celebrations organised under the Janaseva Trust, Moodugiliyar and Kambala exponent Barkur Shantharam Shetty at Yadthadi village near Brahmavara.

The inauguration was done by symbolically preparing “Yertha,” a fodder delicacy. The predominantly agriculture-based Kundapur region had the practice of providing special fodder prepared out of black gram, coconut oil, horse gram etc. to buffalo bulls as they returned from tilling the land.

Speaking on the occasion, Kundapur Kannada orator Manu Handady said the Kundapura Day celebration was the respect people give to their mother tongue. He said the elders used to perform physically strenuous work and they rarely had any disease because of their food habits. As such, the present generation should not forget the old practices, including the language, culture, practices and the Daiva-Devaru.

Yadthadi Gram panchayat president Prakash Shetty, Mr. Shantharam Shetty, Udupi district BJP president Kishore Kumar Kundapura, Trust president Vasanth Giliyar and others were present.

The programme was organised at the residence of Kannada actor late Sunil.