WTI kickstarts Whale Shark conservation campaign in Karnataka

S. Angara, Minister for Fisheries, Ports and Inland Water Transport along with other guests launching a year-long Save Whale Shark campaign, at Milagrace Hall, in Mangaluru on August 30. | Photo Credit: H.S. MANJUNATH

S. Angara, Minister for Fisheries, Ports and Inland Water Transport taking a look at the replica of whale Shark during launch year-long Save Whale Shark campaign in Mangaluru on August 30. | Photo Credit: H.S. MANJUNATH

Following Whale Shark conservation campaign in Kerala and Lakshadweep, the Wildlife Trust of India (WTI) on Tuesday, August 30, launched the Karnataka leg of the year-long campaign from Mangaluru.

Vivek Menon, the founder and Executive Director of WTI, said the Karnataka coast and the area between Karnataka and Lakshadweep has good sighting of Whale Shark, which is among the protected marine species under Schedule 1 of the Wildlife Protection Act.

The WTI is making fishermen aware about the need to protect the species and release it in the sea if it has been accidentally caught. Mr. Menon said the campaign initiated in Gujarat in 2002 has been a success and over 800 sharks have been released by fishermen so far

Sajan John, the Co-Principal Investigator of WTI’s Marine Project, said the WTI started the campaign in Kerala and union territory Lakshadweep in 2017. Due to Covid-19, the campaign was halted. The WTI is reinstating campaign in the two places now, he said.

Launching the campaign, Minister for Fisheries, Ports and Inland Transport S. Angara said the forest department and ports department will be actively involved with WTI in the campaign. “Presently we do not have clear idea about sharks and its conservation in Karnataka. This year-long campaign would be an eye opener,” he said. Karnataka government is working towards conserving native fresh water breeding fish species in Dakshina Kannada and other parts of the State, he said.

Assistant Conservator of Forests, Udupi, Clifford Lobo, said that there has not been any instance of fishermen catching shark along the Karnataka coastline in the last 10 years. As part of the campaign, emphasis will be laid on preventing discharge of untreated effluents into the river and sea, he said.

Marine sculptures in Tree park

The proposed tree park in the coastal part of Kundapura in Udupi district will have sculptures of different marine species, said Assistant Conservator of Forests, Udupi, Clifford Lobo, here on Tuesday.

Talking at the function of the Wildlife Trust of India, Mr. Lobo said the proposed tree park will have a separate section related to Marine biology. “The focus here will be to make people aware about protected marine species. We have planned to have sculptures of different marine species here,” he said.

The proposal for Tree park in Kundapura is awaiting sanction of the State Government, he said.