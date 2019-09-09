Writer K.V. Jalajakshi remembered

Writer and researcher late K.V. Jalajakshi wanted to bring out a Kannada “mahiti kosha” by joining hands with others. But with her passing away a decade ago, the dream project did not take off, said Meenakshi Ramachandra, writer and former Head, Department of Kannada, Besant Women’s College, Mangaluru, here on Sunday.

Speaking at a programme organised by Karavali Lekhakhiyara Vachakiyara Sangha and Dr. K.V. Jalajakshi Memorial Foundation in memory of the late writer, who also headed the Department of Kannada of University College, a constituent college of Mangalore University, Ms. Ramachandra said that Jalajakshi also had deep knowledge of Tulu literature. With the Kannada “mahiti kosha” which she wanted to work on, she wanted to have comprehensive information on Kannada poets and authors in a nutshell, Ms. Ramachandra said.

Udaya Kumar Irvathur, principal, University College, suggested that well-wishers of Jalajakshi could work towards realising the project now.

Recalling his association with the former professor of Kannada in the college, Mr. Irvathur said that Jalajakshi was humane, soft and instilled positive energy among the fellow teachers and staff members.

Prizes and certificates were distributed to students who won in an elocution competition organised by the foundation on the theme “water conservation”.

Sharanya M.K. of G. Shankar Government Women’s First Grade College, Udupi; Sridhar of Government First Grade College, Hiriyadkka, Udupi; and Nayomi Riona Moras of the School of Social Work, Roshni Nilaya, bagged the first three prizes, respectively. In addition, seven consolation prizes were given away.

Vijayalakshmi Bhat, president of Karavali Lekhakhiyara Vachakiyara Sangha, V.G. Bhat, a former professor, College of Fisheries, Mangaluru, spoke.