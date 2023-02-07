Writer Irene Pinto chosen for Konkani Lekhak Sangh annual award

February 07, 2023 01:03 pm | Updated 01:04 pm IST - MANGALURU

Eminent Konkani writer Irene Pinto has been chosen for the Konkani Lekhak Sangh annual award 2023 in recognition of her immense contribution to the language and literature.

The award, carrying a purse of ₹25,000, would be presented to Ms. Pinto on February 25 at 6.30 p.m. at Sandesha Foundation, Bajjodi, said Sangh convener Richard Moras. Former editor of ‘Raknno’ weekly Rev. Fr. Francis Rodrigues and Radhakrishna Bellur, Kannada professor with Government College, Kasargod, would attend the programme.

Established in 2018 to promote Konkani language and literature, the Sangh decided to honour a Konkani writer for her/his contribution to the language and literature from 2022, Mr. Moras told reporters in Mangaluru on February 7 in the presence of Sangh members Dolphy F. Lobo, J.F. D’Souza, Gerald Pinto and Titus Noronha.

Born on November 11, 1945 to Francis Pinto and Piad Mary Pinto in Bejai, Mangaluru, Ms. Pinto is married to Vincent Castelino and has three children. She did her BA at St. Agnes College and B.Ed at St. Ann’s College of Education, both in Mangaluru. She has authored several Konkani books, published over 25 short stories, and broadcast several stories over All India Radio, Mangaluru.