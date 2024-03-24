Writer bats for compulsory education in Kannada medium up to Class 10

March 24, 2024 09:08 pm | Updated 09:08 pm IST - MANGALURU

Batting for compulsory education in Kannada medium up to Class 10, senior writer Prabhakara Shishila cautioned here on Sunday, March 24, that the death of Kannada medium schools meant the destruction of Kannada culture and language.

He was delivering the valedictory address at the 26th Dakshina Kannada Sahitya Sammelana organised by Dakshina Kannada Sahitya Parishat.

Mr. Shishila said that there is a difference between “learning English and learning in English.” Learning only in English poses a threat to Kannada language and culture. The culture and language could be saved only by imparting uniform education in Kannada medium up to Class 10, he said.

The writer said that Yakshagana should have become a national art. But at least it should be declared as the State art. “Yakshagana and Bhootaradhane are the identifies of Tulu Nadu,” he said.

Mr. Shishila said that there is a wrong notion that one can emerge as an achiever only if learnt in English medium. There are several examples of top achievers who excelled in life by studying in Kannada medium.

The Mahajan Commission Report should be implemented, he said.

Mr. Shishila said that there is a need to bring out a district level directory of writers of Dakshina Kannada. A Kannada Bhavan should be built in Mangaluru.

The sammelana resolved that the government should introduce Kannada optional paper in the arts stream of pre-university education. Scholarships should be given to students who opted for Kannada optional paper in undergraduate education. The government should sanction special grants to Kannada medium schools that are more than century old.

