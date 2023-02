Writer Ambatanaya Mudradi passes away in Udupi

February 21, 2023 10:07 am | Updated 10:07 am IST - MANGALURU

Writer, Talamaddale ‘arthadari’ (orator or interpreter), retired teacher and Harikathe story-teller Ambatanaya Mudradi passed away in Udupi on February 21. He was 88. He is survived by his wife, three sons and five daughters.

He was the recipient of Parthi Subba award instituted by Karnataka Yakshagana Academy and Karnataka Rajyotsava Award. Mudradi had served as president of Udupi district Sahitya Parishat.

A Kannada book titled ‘Yakshagana and Harikathe Ondu Taulanika Adhyayana’, written by him, had been released in the first State sponsored and organised Yakshagana Sammelana in Udupi a week ago. He was also a Yakshagana text writer.

Udupi Yakshagana Kalaranga president M. Gangadhar Rao and secretary Murali Kadekar have condoled his death.