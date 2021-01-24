‘Write for Wikipedia with India focus’

Mangaluru

24 January 2021

Karavali Wikimedians User Group makes appeal to doctors to contribute articles

The Karavali Wikimedians User Group, having those who write mainly for the Kannada, the Tulu, and the Konkani editions of Wikipedia, on Saturday appealed to doctors to contribute India-specific articles on medical sector.

Addressing presspersons on the occasion of 20th anniversary of the site, secretary of the group and editor of Vishvakannada.com U.B. Pavanaja said that doctors should come forward to write on diseases, management of diseases, medicine, medical tests, and other aspects relating to the medical sector with an India-specific focus.

If they write in English, others can translate for the respective editions of Wikipedia. The doctors can also help Wikipedia writers by suggesting appropriate words in regional languages while translating technical medical words and medical terminologies.

Those doctors who can write in Kannada can also write for the Kannada edition of Wikipedia.

Mr. Pavanaja said that wikimedians have launched Special Wikipedia Awareness Scheme for The Healthcare Affiliates (SWASTHA) in the country.

He said Wikipedia which went live on January 15, 2001, has completed 20 years.

The Kannada edition of the site has completed 17 years and the Tulu edition is five-years-old. So far, 24 Indian language editions of Wikipedia have gone live.

The president of the group Vishwanatha Badikana said that the process of forming Wikipedia associations in colleges in the coastal belt has begun. The group has entered into a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Canara College in the city to promote Wikipedia activities by organising workshops, training activities to write for the site and the like.

It will also sign agreements with other colleges in the coming days. With this a hub to promote Wikipedia activities can be created.

Women’s articles

K.T. Dhanalakshmi, president, Wikiwomens Mangaluru, said that 400 articles related to women have been written in Mangaluru so far.

Kishor Kumar Rai Sheni, treasurer of the group, spoke on the growth of the Tulu edition.

The group celebrated the 20th anniversary of Wikipedia by organising a function in Tulu Bhavana. Krishnamohan, a doctor, from Moodbidri spoke on the occasion.