ADVERTISEMENT

World Kundapura Kannada Day celebrations to be held on August 17 and 18 at Palace Ground in Bengaluru

Updated - July 08, 2024 02:46 pm IST

Published - July 08, 2024 02:45 pm IST - BENGALURU

The annual event, which is the fifth in the series, will feature a wide range of shows from Yakshagana, songs and dance to a food mela and a fair depicting cultural heritage of the coastal town of Kundapura

The Hindu Bureau

Children working on sand art at Kodi beach, near Kundapura. World Kundapura Kannada Day celebrates the unique dialect of Kannada spoken in the region and the cultural identity of the coastal town. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

This year’s edition of World Kundapura Kannada Day (Vishwa Kundapura Kannada Dina) is set to be held on August 17 and 18 in Bengaluru. 

ADVERTISEMENT

Considering the popularity of this programme, which celebrates the unique dialect of Kannada spoken in Kundapura and the cultural identity of the coastal town, the organisers have widened its scope by deciding to hold it at the Palace Ground on a grand scale. 

This is the fifth edition of the annual event, which is being organised by the Kundapura Kannada Prathishtana, Bengaluru. 

ADVERTISEMENT

According to Prathishtana president Deepak Shetty Barkuru, nearly 70% of visitors could not even enter the venue earlier when the event was being held at the Bunts’ Sangha hall in Vijayanagar. This was the reason for moving to a bigger venue, he explained. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The event will begin on August 17 with dhibbana, which is a processions by participants to the venue from 10 different locations in Bengaluru. It would be followed by rendition of famous songs with a coastal flavour. While the inauguration of the programme would feature nudi chaavadi, dedicated to speeches, renowned artistes will perform Yakshagana at night titled jodaata. 

The organisers are expecting a turnout of 15,000 persons for the Yakshagana that would be attended, among others, by several film stars. 

The two-day event will feature Bayalaata (rural sports), rathothsava (chariot procession), an ensemble of African and Kundapura music, a food fair showcasing traditional delicacies of Kundapura, Bhujabala Parakrama (tug of war), special dance show of Kundapura, the traditional fair of Kundapura, a programme involving cine stars from the region, rendition of poems of music director Ravi Basruru and a stand-up comedy show.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US