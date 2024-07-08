GIFT a SubscriptionGift
World Kundapura Kannada Day celebrations to be held on August 17 and 18 at Palace Ground in Bengaluru

The annual event, which is the fifth in the series, will feature a wide range of shows from Yakshagana, songs and dance to a food mela and a fair depicting cultural heritage of the coastal town of Kundapura

Updated - July 08, 2024 02:46 pm IST

Published - July 08, 2024 02:45 pm IST - BENGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
Children working on sand art at Kodi beach, near Kundapura. World Kundapura Kannada Day celebrates the unique dialect of Kannada spoken in the region and the cultural identity of the coastal town.

Children working on sand art at Kodi beach, near Kundapura. World Kundapura Kannada Day celebrates the unique dialect of Kannada spoken in the region and the cultural identity of the coastal town. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

This year’s edition of World Kundapura Kannada Day (Vishwa Kundapura Kannada Dina) is set to be held on August 17 and 18 in Bengaluru. 

Considering the popularity of this programme, which celebrates the unique dialect of Kannada spoken in Kundapura and the cultural identity of the coastal town, the organisers have widened its scope by deciding to hold it at the Palace Ground on a grand scale. 

This is the fifth edition of the annual event, which is being organised by the Kundapura Kannada Prathishtana, Bengaluru. 

According to Prathishtana president Deepak Shetty Barkuru, nearly 70% of visitors could not even enter the venue earlier when the event was being held at the Bunts’ Sangha hall in Vijayanagar. This was the reason for moving to a bigger venue, he explained. 

The event will begin on August 17 with dhibbana, which is a processions by participants to the venue from 10 different locations in Bengaluru. It would be followed by rendition of famous songs with a coastal flavour. While the inauguration of the programme would feature nudi chaavadi, dedicated to speeches, renowned artistes will perform Yakshagana at night titled jodaata. 

The organisers are expecting a turnout of 15,000 persons for the Yakshagana that would be attended, among others, by several film stars. 

The two-day event will feature Bayalaata (rural sports), rathothsava (chariot procession), an ensemble of African and Kundapura music, a food fair showcasing traditional delicacies of Kundapura, Bhujabala Parakrama (tug of war), special dance show of Kundapura, the traditional fair of Kundapura, a programme involving cine stars from the region, rendition of poems of music director Ravi Basruru and a stand-up comedy show.

Related Topics

Mangalore / Karnataka / language / history and culture

