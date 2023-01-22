World Konkani Centre announces two new awards from this year

January 22, 2023 10:43 pm | Updated 10:43 pm IST - MANGALURU

The World Konkani Centre, Shakthi Nagar, in Mangaluru has instituted two new awards from this year in the name of its chief patron. Each award carries ₹1 lakh in purse and a plaque.

It has chosen Ajit Ganapat Shenvi Kerkar for the P. Dayananda Pai Vishwa Konkani Ranga Shreshta Puraskar 2022 considering his lifetime contribution to the field of theatre and their contribution to the cause of Konkani.

Vidya Pai has been chosen for the P. Dayananda Pai Vishwa Konkani Anuvada Puraskar 2022 considering the enormity and impact of her translation work of Konkani literature in to English resulting in worldwide exposure for the Konkani literature, according to Nandagopal Shenoy, president, Konkani Bhas Ani Sanskriti Prathistan, World Konkani Centre.

The awards will be presented during the Vishwa Konkani Awards Ceremony to be held on February 9, 2023, in the presence of chief patron P. Dayananda Pai and other dignitaries, he said in a release.

The selection is based on the nominations submitted by the public and evaluation by two jury committees comprising of eminent personalities.

The jury for Ranga Shreshta Puraskar comprised of G.G. Lakshman Prabhu as the Chairman, and Muralidhar Shenoy from Kochi, John Permannur from Mangaluru and Sanjiv Verenkar from Goa as members.

The jury of Vishwa Konkani Anuvada Puraskar had Payyanur Ramesh Pai as Chairman and Gokuldas Prabhu, Kiran Budkuley and Melvyn Rodrigues as members.

Mr. Kerkar, 72, has served the Konkani theatre for the past 54 years in Goa. He still continues to be in the field of Konkani theatre by acting, directing and designing the sets for Konkani dramas. So far, he has acted in 89 productions and directed 43 production of dramas with innumerable shows across Goa and Maharashtra. He was instrumental in the success of 143 theatrical productions.

He is the only actor in Goa to have won the State-level best actor award for seven times including 4 times in a row.

Ms. Pai lives in Kolkota. She has translated 68 Konkani short stories and seven novels in to English and published them in reputed publications all across the world. A PhD thesis has been written based on her work and Konkani literature has received much needed attention in the literary world due to her work, the release said.