World Konkani Centre announces scholarship to support the youngest solo biker Amrutha Joshi

March 02, 2023 09:11 pm | Updated 09:11 pm IST - MANGALURU

The World Konkani Centre, a non-profit organisation promoting Konkani language, culture and people and located in Mangaluru, on Thursday, March 2, announced a scholarship amounting to ₹3.6 lakhs to Amrutha Joshi, Asia’s youngest solo bike rider in support of her advanced training in motor sport. The Vishwa Konkani Special Scholarship will cover the cost of Ms. Joshi’s advanced training in dirt rally and circuit racing for one year.

Ms. Joshi, a 23-year young woman belonging to a Konkani speaking family and hailing from Kumbla, in Kerala, recently accomplished an impressive feat by completing a solo bike ride spanning over 23,000 km across India and neighbouring countries, bringing attention to issues such as women’s safety, environmental conservation, and road safety. Her name has been inscribed in Asia Book of Records and India Book of Records as youngest solo rider. She is an inspiration to young people across the country, a release from the centre said.

With this support, Ms. Joshi will be able to continue her journey as a rider and pursue her dream of becoming a professional racer.

The release quoted the president of the World Konkani Centre, Nandagopal Shenoy of having said: “The award of the scholarship reflects our commitment to support young people who are making a difference in the world. We believe that Ms. Joshi is a remarkable individual with great potential, and we are honored to support her as she takes the next step in her career.”

It quoted Ms. Joshi of having said: “This scholarship will help me improve my skills as a rider and bring me closer to achieving my goals. Being a proud Konkani, I hope to continue inspiring young people across the country to pursue their dreams and never give up.”

Mr. Shenoy and Ms. Joshi signed an agreement on the occasion on the use of scholarship amount and advanced training.