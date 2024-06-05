World Environment Day: Passengers at Mangaluru International Airport receive jasmine saplings

Mangaluru International Airport authorities distributed jasmine saplings to passengers on World Environment Day on Wednesday.

Passengers who arrived on an afternoon flight from Mumbai took home a sapling of Shankarpura Mallige. This local variety of jasmine which has received the Geographical Indication tag is renowned for its fragrance. The locals prefer this variety of jasmine for auspicious and religious functions.

The airport also set up a ‘pledge wall’ on the first floor of the domestic security hold area giving passengers the opportunity to reaffirm their commitment to preserve and protect the environment. The passengers affixed their signatures on the pledge wall. A drawing activity centered on the World Environment Day theme gave young travellers the opportunity to express their feelings for a ‘green future’, a release from the airport said.

Earlier on Wednesday, endemic varieties of plants were planted on the premises of the airport. About 50 saplings of Mimusops Elengi (Renje), Michelia Champa (Champa or Sampige), Bauhinia Blackeana, Saraca Asoca, and Nyctanthes Arbor-tristis were planted by various stakeholders connected with the airport including Customs, CISF, airline, ground handling agencies and airport staff.

The airport sourced these plants internally from its central nursery which was inaugurated on June 1, the release added.