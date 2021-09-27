Workshop today to review tourism scenario

Mangaluru

27 September 2021 02:49 IST

Deputy Commissioner K.V. Rajendra has said that the District Tourism Development Committee will organise a workshop to review the tourism scenario in the district at the World Tourism Day celebration in the city on Monday.

This year’s theme is ‘Tourism for inclusive growth’. The day will be observed at Hotel Ocean Pearl.

Speaking at a meet-the-press organised by the Dakshina Kannada Union of Working Journalists at the Patrika Bhavan Dr. Rajendra said that there will be a group discussion on the topics like eco-tourism, medical tourism, cultural tourism, religious tourism, beach tourism and the like.

Advertising

Advertising

The stakeholders will discuss issues that need to be addressed for the growth of particular sectors of tourism. In addition, the discussion will also review why tourism did not develop at the expected level in the district.

Minister in-charge of Dakshina Kannada S. Angara will inaugurate the workshop and the celebrations.