The Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage, Mangaluru chapter, in association with St. Aloysius Gonzaga School, Mangaluru, will conduct a workshop on ‘kaavi kale’ as a part of ‘Discover your Heritage’ awareness programme here on August 5.

It will be conducted from 9.30 a.m. to 4.30 p.m. at the school.

Janardhan Havanje, an artist and a research scholar, will be the resource person.

About 50 children from classes 7 to 10 will participate. There is no registration fee, a release said.