Mangaluru

Workshop on intellectual property rights

The Sri Madhwa Vadiraja Institute of Technology and Management (SMVITM) in association with Visvesvaraya Trade Promotion Centre Department of Industries and Commerce, organised a workshop on ‘significance of intellectual property rights for entrepreneurs and academia’ at Bantakal in Udupi district on September 6.

A release issued here on Saturday said that S. Rama Murthy, senior adviser, Origin IP Solutions, Bengaluru; Sarasija Padmanabhan, senior patent search specialist, Bengaluru, and B. Vivek Anand Sagar, IP attorney and consultant, Patent Information Centre, (KSCST) IISc., Bengaluru, were the resource persons for the workshop.

The resource persons explained the various factors related to intellectual property rights (IPR), patent, prior art search, research ethics, copyrights, and the relevance of these aspects in the field of education. Thirumaleshwara Bhat, Principal, SMVITM, Ganesh Aithal, Vice Principal, were present.

