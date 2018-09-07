Mangaluru

Workshop on counselling for college teachers

The Mangalore University Old students Association, Mangala Alumni Association (MAA), will organise a one-day workshop on “Art of Student Counselling for College Teachers” on September 8 at Maps College, Kadri, in the city. release here said the workshop, being organised in collaboration with the college, will have sessions by prominent resource persons. The workshop, MAA said, will help college teachers handle the new generation of students who are adversely affected by distractions like social media.

Mangalore University Registrar A.M. Khan will inaugurate the workshop, presided over by MAPS Institution Chairman and MAA President Dinesh Kumar Alva at 9.30 a.m. For details, call 9448549471.

Sep 7, 2018

