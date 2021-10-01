Workshop in Dakshina Kannada district for elected representatives on welfare schemes of Karnataka government

Minister for Social and Backward Classes’ Welfare Kota Srinivas Poojary (2nd from right) briefing reporters about the workshop, in Mangaluru on October 1, 2021.

MANGALURU

01 October 2021 13:42 IST

Participants would be provided information on various schemes

Karnataka government has organised a one-day workshop for elected representatives of urban and rural local bodies of Dakshina Kannada district to provide information on various schemes of the social welfare, backward classes welfare and scheduled tribes’ welfare departments, on October 4 at Bantwal.

Minister for Social and Backward Classes’ Welfare Kota Srinivas Poojary told reporters in Mangaluru on October 1 that Dakshina Kannada district administration, the zilla panchayat, and scheduled tribes’ welfare department were jointly organising the programme at Bantara Bhavana from 10 a.m.

The government has proposed to conduct such workshops in all districts across Karnataka, and one such workshop had been conducted in Udupi district.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment A. Narayanaswamy would attend the programme on October 4, along with Transport and ST Welfare Minister B. Sriramulu, Fisheries Minister S. Angara, Member of Parliament Nalin Kumar Kateel, Bantwal MLA Rajesh U. Naik.

Mr. Poojary said the morning session comprises the inaugural programme and an information session, followed by a question-answer programme in the afternoon session. The Minister urged all elected members of urban and rural local bodies of the district to attend the workshop.