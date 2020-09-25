Works estimated at ₹ 2,000 cr. to be taken up in Dakshina Kannada

As many as 23 works estimated at ₹ 2,000 crore will be taken up by the Shipping Ministry in Dakshina Kannada to make the fishing community self-reliant (Atmanirbhar), said Dakshina Kannada MP and State BJP president Nalin Kumar Kateel on Friday.

In a statement here, Mr. Kateel said that this was announced by the Minister of State for Shipping Mansukh Mandaviya during his video conference with MPs from the coastal regions of Karnataka, Maharashtra and Goa on Friday.

Among the 23 works that will be taken up are construction of gas terminal, LNG terminal, petrochemical complex, godown for foodgrains and sea food park at the New Mangalore Port. The other works to be taken up are construction of jetties for water sports and building a hospital. The Shipping Ministry will also take up development of various beaches in the State, Mr. Kateel said.

Mr. Kateel thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Minister for Road Transport Nitin Gadkari and Mr. Mandaviya for taking up various development works in Dakshina Kannada.