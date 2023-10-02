Working for the setting up of knowledge centre is high on the agenda of KCCI, says president Ananthesh V. Prabhu

October 02, 2023 10:23 pm | Updated 10:23 pm IST - MANGALURU

Ananthesh V. Prabhu, who has been elected as president of the Kanara Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI), Mangaluru for 2023-24, has said that working for the establishment of a knowledge centre in Mangaluru is high on the agenda of the KCCI.

A KCCI release on Monday quoted him, while addressing members after the election on Saturday, as saying: “A prominent initiative on the KCCI’s agenda for the near future is the establishment of a Knowledge Centre. This center will serve as a hub for sharing valuable information and promoting economic growth. It will work closely with educational institutions and government agencies to provide training and support in areas such as taxation, laws, IOT technology through workshops, webinars, and instructional materials,”

“The KCCI is dedicated to work for improving regional connectivity and infrastructure. The plans include taking up matters relating to enhancing connectivity to Bengaluru, collaborating on Bharatmala Pariyojana Projects, advocating for the relocation of the Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) office to Mangaluru, fostering industry-academia connections, and supporting the growth of family businesses,” he said.

To bolster Mangaluru’s brand image, the KCCI will collaborate with like-minded organizations to showcase the city’s rich cultural heritage, pristine beaches, and diverse cuisine. The focus will be on highlighting Mangaluru’s potential as an emerging IT hub, an eco-friendly tourist destination, and a thriving local business center, Mr. Prabhu said.

The president said the Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) methods will be continued. “The aim is to swiftly resolve business disputes in Mangalore without costly and lengthy legal battles,” he said.

Mr. Prabhu, who is a chartered accountant, is the managing partner of Aruna Industries, manufacturers of Aruna brand of food products. He is the member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. He is presently the President of Kanara Industries Association (KIA), Baikampady, Mangaluru.

Anand Pai Ganapathi was elected as the vice-president, Abdur Rahman Musba as the honorary treasurer, and P.B. Ahmed Mudassar and Ashwin Pai Maroor were elected as honorary secretaries.

The new office-bearers were elected at the 83rd the annual general meeting of the KCCI, the release added.