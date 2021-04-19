Working class urged to undergo inoculation

MANGALURU

19 April 2021 18:58 IST

The former MLC Ivan D’Souza on Monday urged the working class to inoculate themselves against COVID-19 so as to prevent the further spread of the pandemic.

He was inaugurating a free COVID-19 vaccination camp organised for autorickshaw drivers by Maco Cooperative Society in association with the Bejai Primary Health Centre at the society’s Balmatta petrol bunk.

Mr. D’Souza, who is also the president of the society, said that if workers were alert, society becomes alert.

Medical and paramedical staff from the health centre, society directors Shekhar Deralakatte, Babita D’Souza, Sanjeeva Vokkaliga, Gregory D’Souza, Abidullah, Ashith Periera, Vivek Raj Poojari, Bhaskar Rao and Savad Goonadka, secretary Dinesh Kumar and others were present.