Workers stage protest in Bunder

A road filled with potholes in Bunder area in Mangaluru.  

Members of the Bunder Shramika Sangha resorted to a strike from work and staged a protest in Bunder here on Thursday urging Mangaluru City Corporation and Mangaluru Smart City Ltd. to repair roads in Bunder area dug up for laying underground drainage pipelines under the Smart City Mission.

Speaking on the occasion, secretary of the sangha and president of Dakshina Kannada unit of the Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) B.K. Imtiyaz said that Port Road, Kanara Chamber of Commerce and Industry Road, J.M. Road, Krishna Mill Road and Ansari Road required immediate repair.

Though the local MLA had given instructions to repair the road at the earliest, officials have not responded. Workers are finding it difficult to pull their carts. The sangha will give the corporation a one-month deadline. If roads are not repaired by then, it will take out a jatha of carts pulling them up to the corporation’s office in Lalbagh and lay a siege to the corporation office.

Councillor Abdul Latheef said that development of Bunder should not be ignored by Mangaluru Smart City Ltd.

