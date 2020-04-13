Workers get food packets after they complain to visiting judge

Complaints by workers employed on contract basis in MRPL, OMPL and other such units against improper distribution of food packets before Principal District and Sessions Judge Kadloor Satyanarayacharya during his visit to Janata Colony in Kana of Surathkal on Friday led officials to send a team with a new set of food packets on Saturday evening.

“As many as eight persons were given the packets. Each packet contained about 3 kg boiled rice, 1 kg salt and 500 grams each of oil, sugar and dal. This is highly inadequate for myself, my husband and three children. This material will be used up in about three days,” said Pankaja, wife of Vijay, who does welding works in MRPL.

Pankaja is among the concerned several home-makers in the colony where nearly 400 workers from Bihar, Odisha and North Karnataka, who work in MRPL, OMPL and other units in MSEZ, live.

“We have no other option but to manage with the available grocery and wait for fresh supplies next week,” said Vijay, who, like many other workers in the colony, is yet to receive wages for March from his contractor. “The Union government's aid of ₹ 1,000 for each worker is yet to come,” said Sanjay Ram, a native of Mirzapur in Bihar, who works in OMPL. For a week, after lockdown began, lunch and dinner were supplied to workers in the area. Food packets were distributed here on April 4. “Now, we have been left high and dry,” said Manjamma of Ballari district.

Living on fish

The condition of 30 workers from Bihar living in Kotepura of Ullal, who are deployed to remove sand from the riverbed, is more precarious. “Our savings of about ₹ 400 has been spent now and for the last couple of days we lived by eating fish that we caught, along with a bowl of rice. Thanks to the visit of the judge on Friday, our owner provided rice and other essentials on Saturday,” said Shambuprasad. They have not received any food packets from the government, he added.

Similarly, over 100 workers from Bihar and Tamil Nadu are living on the fishing boats anchored at the fish landing point at Kotepura Endpoint. These workers too are solely reliant on the grocery provided by the boat owners.

Dakshina Kannada Member of Parliament Nalin Kumar Kateel told The Hindu that from the War Room set up by him they are reaching out to workers from outside the State who are in distress. “Workers have been provided food kits. And, efforts are on to reach out to the needy,” he said.