Worker suffers burns

MANGALURU

17 December 2020 00:18 IST

A 21-year-old contract worker suffered burns while preparing caustic soda solution to clean milk tankers at the dairy of the Dakshina Kannada Cooperative Milk Producers Union in Kulshekara here on Tuesday.

As 21-year-old Satish was preparing the solution in a hot water container, the liquid overflowed. In anxiety, Satish tried to avoid it but he slipped and fell suffering burns on his chest and hands. He was immediately rushed to a private hospital in Kuntikana where he is recovering.

Chairman of DKMUL Raviraj Hegde said that though the worker was covered under the ESI Scheme, DKMUL has decided to bear his medical treatment expenses.

Advertising

Advertising

A case has been registered in the Kankanady Town Police Station.