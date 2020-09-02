Mangaluru

Worker murdered in Moodbidri

A 35-year-old workers was murdered in Mijar village of Moodbidri on Tuesday night, the Moodbidri police said.

According to the police, Umesh Devadiga (35) was hacked to death near his house in Aremajalu Palka of Mijar. The reason for the murder is not known yet. The police said that they were working on some clues that may lead them to the accused involved in the murder.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 2, 2020 10:59:45 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Mangalore/worker-murdered-in-moodbidri/article32508235.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story