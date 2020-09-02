Worker murdered in Moodbidri

A 35-year-old workers was murdered in Mijar village of Moodbidri on Tuesday night, the Moodbidri police said.

According to the police, Umesh Devadiga (35) was hacked to death near his house in Aremajalu Palka of Mijar. The reason for the murder is not known yet. The police said that they were working on some clues that may lead them to the accused involved in the murder.