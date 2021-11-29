‘Work with Central agencies to tackle narcotics’

Mangaluru

29 November 2021 02:56 IST

Director-General and Inspector-General of Police Praveen Sood on Sunday asked police officers from the Western Range to work closely with Central investigation agencies in tackling issues related to the supply of narcotic drugs.

Chairing a meeting with Superintendents of Police of all units in Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, Uttara Kannada and Chikkamagaluru districts here, Mr. Sood told officers to work in a complimentary manner with the Central investigation agencies. “Drug peddling is among the issues concerning national security and has to be effectively tackled. The Narcotics Control Bureau recently seized a large quantity of drugs in Gujarat. Action against drug pedddlers should be intensified because of the prevailing political situation in Afghanistan,” he said.

Third wave

Advertising

Advertising

He asked officers to work closely with the district administrations in preventing the likely third wave of COVID-19. Though it was challenging to screen all persons entering from Kerala into Dakshina Kannada through its porous borders, police should put in effort to ensure strict compliance of COVID-19 norms and inspire people to take both doses of vaccine. Nearly 98% of police personnel have taken both doses of vaccine.

On the condition of camps of Anti-Naxal Force, Mr. Sood asked officers to explore use of new techniques for quick construction of new barracks, which not only comply with COVID-19 norms but also improve living conditions of the personnel. He said new construction for three police stations of in the city was taken up, which are among the 100 police stations in the State getting new buildings. The Mangaluru City Armed Reserve will get own building on an eight acre land, he said.

Mr. Sood appreciated initiative of City and District Police to train police constable and sub-inspector post aspirants from the district for the entrance examination. He also lauded the city police team involved in arrest of persons allegedly involved in 20 chain snatching incidents and two acts of desecration of Nagabana groves.

Inspector-General of Police (Western Range) Devajyoti Ray and Police Commissioner N. Shashi Kumar attended the meeting.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner K.V. Rajendra called on Mr. Sood.