Work towards bringing party back to power: B.L Santosh

December 20, 2022 11:57 pm | Updated 11:57 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

Bharatiya Janata Party National Organising Secretary B.L. Santosh on Monday called upon party workers and leaders to devote their time for victory of the party in the ensuing assembly elections.

Speaking at the convention of BJP Shakti Kendra representatives held at Adyar Garden in the outskirts of the city, Mr. Santosh asked the party leaders to activate the booth-level party set-up. He said about strategies to be followed at the booth level.

BJP State President Nalin Kumar Kateel inaugurated the convention. BJP District President Sudarshan Moodbidri, BJP State Organising Secretary G.V. Rajesh and other representatives of the party attended the convention.

