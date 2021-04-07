Work to widen Parkala stretch of NH to start on Sunday

MANGALURU

07 April 2021

Udupi Deputy Commissioner G. Jagadeesha said on Wednesday that the widening of Udupi-Thirthalli National Highway 169 A in Parkala town will commence on April 11.

Speaking at a meeting of land losers in Parkala, he said that owners of 72 property which will be acquired for the project will be given a total compensation of ₹21.84 crore.

He asked land losers to shift their belongings from their property before the commencement of the work. If needed, the district administration will help in shifting, he added.

The Deputy Commissioner said that the Parkala stretch on the highway should be widened at the earliest as it witnesses accidents frequently. The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has already published the final notification for acquiring land for the project.

He said that land losers can get their compensation amount within 30 days of receiving notice by submitting relevant documents. If they felt that the compensation amount is not enough, they can file a review petition. If there is substance in their claim, such claimants will get more compensation.

Udupi MLA K. Raghupati Bhat sought the cooperation of people in completing the project. He said that the government is giving the highest compensation to the land losers.