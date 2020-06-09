Mangaluru

Work to renovate Mangala Stadiumbegins

As part of renovation of Mangala Stadium, which is the district stadium, Mangaluru Smart City Limited (MSCL) launched the first phase of the renovation work here on Tuesday.

MSCL has proposed to build a shade over the viewers gallery, renovate the main building and construct a gymnasium and a change room. On Tuesday, MSCL launched work to renovate a part of the viewers gallery.

Deputy Director (in-charge) of the Department of Youth Empowerment and Sports Pradeep D’Souza said that the new office of the department, the gymnasium and the change room will come up behind the gallery.

The work has been assigned to Mangaluru-based firm called Creative Engineers, he added.

Mangaluru City South MLA D. Vedayas Kamath launched the work. Zilla Panchayat president Meenakshi Shantigodu, Mayor Diwakar Pandeshwar and MSCL Managing Director Mohammed Nazir were present.

