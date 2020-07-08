Work to put up metal fence on the guard walls of twin Netravathi bridges begins

Mangalore Urban Development Authority (MUDA) has commenced work on putting up a metal fence on the guard walls of the twin bridges across the Netravathi in Mangaluru.

MANGALURU

08 July 2020 23:43 IST

The move is aimed at preventing people from jumping into the river course

The serene view of the Netravathi and also the beautiful sunrise and sunset from the twin bridges on National Highway 66 south of Mangaluru will soon be a thing of the past as the Mangalore Urban Development Authority (MUDA) has commenced work to put up a metal fence on the guard walls of the bridges.

The twin bridges on the four-lane NH 66 crossing the Netravathi attained notoriety as a suicide spot ever since the incident involving business tycoon V.G. Siddartha was reported on July 29 last. An average of two such incidents were being reported every month since then forcing the administration to take preventive steps.

The then district in-charge Minister U.T. Khader had spoken about putting up transparent fibre glass walls above the guard walls so as not to affect the view of the river and its surroundings. The proposal, however, did not materialise during the coalition government rule.

MUDA Chairman Ravishankar Mijar told The Hindu that the work was expected to be completed in about a month. Erection of the metal fence was in progress, he said and added that a barged wire mesh with internal inclining would be fastened above the fence. Thus, the cumulative height of the fence would come to about 5 ft above the existing guard walls thereby thwarting people from jumping into the river, he said.

Besides putting up the fence, MUDA would install sufficient numbers of closed circuit television (CCTV) cameras along the twin bridges, each with a 850 m span.

Kankanady Town Police would monitor movement on the bridge through the CCTV cameras, he said. The total cost was expected to be around ₹ 55 lakh. While MUDA would construct the fences, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) would have to undertake regular maintenance by providing fresh coats of paint and other works at regular intervals, Mr. Mijar said.