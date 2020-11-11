Work to fill potholes to be completed by month-end

Member of Parliament from Dakshina Kannada Nalin Kumar Kateel said here on Wednesday that the work to fill potholes on National Highway 75 between Adda Hole and BC Road will be completed by this month-end.
Speaking to The Hindu, Mr. Kateel said that pothole filling works are now going on in Mani and Uppinangady areas. Once the works are completed, the entire stretch will be asphalted once again. It will be single-layer asphalting, he said.
Meanwhile, Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner K.V. Rajendra, who chaired a meeting with officials of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) here, said that an additional 35 hectares of land from 680 khata holders will be acquired for the four-lane highway project between Adda Hole and BC Road. This land is spread over 17 villages.
The Deputy Commissioner also instructed the officials concerned to fill potholes on the highway expeditiously.
