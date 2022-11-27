Work to eradicate social inequalities, V-C tells voluntary organisations

November 27, 2022 09:37 pm | Updated 09:37 pm IST - MANGALURU

Mangalore University Vice-Chancellor P.S. Yadapadithaya on Sunday, urged voluntary organisations to work towards eliminating social inequality and backwardness in society.

ADVERTISEMENT

He was speaking after inaugurating ‘Chinnara Utsav’, a day-long sports and cultural event for 10 child care and protection centres in the city organised by Rotary Club of Mangalore and Rotract Club of Mangaluru here.

Prof. Yadapadithaya said the university would extend all cooperation to such initiatives. The VC lauded the community development service projects of the Rotary, including the Chinnara Utsav where residents of the centres were given an opportunity to showcase their talents.

The aim of the utsav, said Organising Committee Chairman Devadas Rai, was to bring smiles on the faces of the children at least for a day and ensure that they were not lonely. Nearly 400 children from 10 centres participated in the activities.

Club president Sai Baba Rao, District Assistant Governor Rajgopal Rai, president-elect Rajesh Shetty, Rotract President Arjun Prakash and others were present. The valedictory was attended by Rotary District Governor nominee Vikram Dutta, who distributed prizes and certificates to participants.