Work on widening NH 169A into four lanes going on at a brisk pace between Parkala and Hiriyadka

May 11, 2023 11:03 pm | Updated 11:03 pm IST - MANGALURU

The widening project of Malpe-Tirthahalli NH 169A into four lanes that will reduce the distance between Parkala and Hebri by about 2 km, is going on at a brisk pace with the national highways division of the Public Works Department expecting it to get completed by December 2024.

Initiated by Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje, the project sanctioned and funded by the Union Road Transport Ministry will widen the highway from Malpe till Hebri, a distance of about 48 km.

Four laning has already been done between Karavali junction of Udupi to Parkala, except about 800m between Manipal and Parkala and about 90m near Indrali railway overbridge. Work on construction of a four-lane concrete road between Karavali junction and Malpe is under progress.

While the tendered amount for the 27-km stretch between Parkala and Hebri was ₹265 crore, it was awarded to the lowest bidder — M/s National Infra Build Pvt. Ltd., JV with Karla Construction, which quoted ₹205 crore.

The project highway was handed over to the contractor in October 2022 while the actual work commenced in January 2023. The contractor has 24 months to complete the work, according to senior engineers with the NH Division of PWD. The total project cost, including civil works, supervision charges, 2-lane steel RoB at Indrali, etc., comes to ₹375 crore.

The contractor has already commenced the earth work on the 27-km stretch, including straightening of curves that reduces the distance between Parkala and Hebri to 25.4 km. Some steep ascents/ descents with curves, like the ones between Manipal and Parkala, just after Perdur town and others, are being elevated with soil bunds along with curve straightening.

A four lane (2+2) new bridge is under construction across the Shivapura at Shivapura that also straightens the road alignment in the village while the existing bridge at a curve becomes defunct, said the engineers. A parallel two-lane bridge at Puttige near Hiriyadka across the Swarna is nearing completion under some other scheme.

Traffic volume on the crucial highway connecting Udupi with neighbouring Shivamogga and Chikkamagaluru has increased manifolds over the years necessitating its widening.

The highway will be 24m wide with a 9m carriageway on each side, a 1.5m median in urban and a 4m median in rural areas, paved shoulders, and shoulder drains.