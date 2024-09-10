The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has commenced work on the underpass at Nanthoor Junction in Mangaluru by widening the flanks of Kochi-Panvel National Highway 66 on either side for construction of service roads to divert the traffic.

This follows the visit of Dakshina Kannada MP Captain Brijesh Chowta to Nanthoor Junction and surrounding areas a few days ago and directing the NHAI to commence the underpass construction work that was badly required to address the traffic bottleneck between Pumpwell Circle and KPT Junction.

The Forest Department had conducted a public hearing to permit NHAI to fell 99 trees on the acquired private land for the underpass work between Nanthoor Junction and Pumpwell Circle in September first week.

The NHAI began levelling the earth on either side of the Nanthoor Junction since a week to provide service roads, initially to divert the traffic during the underpass construction, and later to facilitate movement of vehicles to and from Mangaluru-Bengaluru NH 75. The hillocks abutting the junction, towards Pumpwell, too are being pruned to facilitate the widening project.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime and Traffic) B.P. Dinesh Kumar said the NHAI would first have to lay proper service roads before allowing diversion of traffic.

Yeshwanth Kadri, a Nanthoor resident, said the NHAI commenced the work initially on the left side of Nanthoor junction towards Pumpwell by pruning the hillock. The utility lines are yet to be shifted, he said adding the landline phone in his house is not working.

The plan

While the underpass, at a depth of 5.5 metres, facilitates through traffic on NH 66 between Pumpwell and KPT Junction, the overpass above the underpass connects KMC Mercara Trunk Road (from Kadri) and Bikarnakatte (NH 75).

Vehicles from Pumpwell towards Bikarnakatte, from KPT towards Kadri, from Bikarnakatte (B.C. Road) towards KPT and Kadri, and from Kadri towards Pumpwell would come face to face on the overpass.

The NHAI would also take up the grade separator/underpass work at KPT Junction.

Funds for Nanthoor (₹51 crore) and KPT (₹22 crore) grade separators were sanctioned from the Safety Funds of the Union Road Transport Ministry.

The NH 66 underpass becomes at-grade at Nanthoor Padavu and then again becomes an underpass to cross KPT Junction. The underpass from Nanthoor (Sandesha) till Planet SKS (including KPT grade separator) would have 10.2-metre-wide carriageways each for a distance of about 2.4 km. There would be 8-metre-wide service roads (two-way) on both the sides of the underpass.