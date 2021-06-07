New road overbridge likely to be commissioned in three months

Southern Railway will complete by Thursday erection of girders on the bridge over the Mangaluru-Mumbai line

Work on a road overbridge above the Mangaluru-Mumbai railway line on Bondel-Vamanjoor Road connecting two important highways that remained stalled for about three years resumed recently. Southern Railway will complete erection of girders by Thursday and the overbridge will be commissioned in three months after ancillary works, including laying of approach roads, are ready.

Bondel-Vamanjoor (Pachchanady) Road connects the Airport Road with the Mangaluru-Karkala-Solapur National Highway (NH 169) and it has been a key link for people who avoid entering Mangaluru on their onward journey.

The Railways had dismantled the old overbridge to facilitate line doubling and electrification works between Mangaluru Junction and Panambur. It had provided a temporary level crossing facility about 300 m south of the old overbridge to facilitate vehicular movement. However, frequent closure of the level crossing gate to allow movement of trains had been affecting smooth flow of traffic in the region.

According to officials in the Palakkad Division of Southern Railway, the construction wing has commenced work and it is expected to be completed shortly. The skewed pre-stressed concrete girder overbridge will be 27.97 m long as against the 9.25 m long old overbridge. The length was increased to facilitate line doubling and electrification works that have already been completed in the section.

The new overbridge will be wider, 12 m to the older one, which was just 6 m wide thus resulting in enhancing the carrying capacity of the bridge. The width of the Bondel-Pachchanady Road varies between 6 m and 8 m at places.

Girders will be launched after completely stopping movement of trains on Mangaluru Junction-Panambur/Thokur sections, while one girder has already been launched. All works, including preparatory works, launching of temporary girders and launching of pre-stressed concrete girders are progressing as per schedule in stages.

Once work on the overbridge is completed, the Railways will close the level crossing gate (No 6A) located between Kulashekara and Jokatte in the section that was provided in 2017 for dismantling the old overbridge. The new overbridge is being built at an estimated cost of ₹5 crore and is funded by the Railways itself. Construction of approach roads, 150 m towards Bondel and 100 m towards Vamanjoor, is also part of the project.

Deputy Chief Engineer Vinoth Kumar and Assistant Executive Engineer, Mangaluru, S. Anil Kumar, who is from the construction wing in Ernakulam, are overseeing the work.