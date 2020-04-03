Work on modification of train coaches for isolation patients begins

Southern Railway’s Palakkad Division has commenced the work on modifying 20 non-AC coaches as isolation coaches at Mangaluru Coaching Depot.

In about a week, the modification is expected to be completed, according to officials of Palakkad Division. The isolation coaches are being readied to house people who have to be quarantined or isolated on account of COVID-19.

The Railway Board had ordered modification of 20,000 coaches across its zones and in the initial phase, modification of 5,000 coaches has been taken up. Each coach, after modification, can hold 16 occupants, apart from attendants and other paramedical staff.

SR has been given the target of modifying 473 coaches and work has commenced at various coaching depots and divisional workshops of the zone in Mangaluru, Kerala, and Tamil Nadu.

Modification will be done on only non-AC Integral Coach Factory sleeper coaches that are more than 15 years old, as per the guidelines of the Ministry. One Indian style toilet will be converted into a bathing room.

The first cabin near the bathing room will be provided with two hospital/ plastic curtains transversely in the aisle so that the entry and exit to the entire eight berth cabins could be screened off.

This cabin would be used as store/paramedics area. Two oxygen cylinders will also be provided by the medical department for which suitable clamping arrangement on the side berth side of this cabin is to be provided.

While both middle berths in each cabin would be removed, extra bottle holders, mosquito nets and other essentials would be provided. For insulation of the coaches, bamboo/khus mats have to be affixed on the ceiling and each side of coach above and below the windows to shield from the heat. All charging points for laptop and mobile should also be functional.