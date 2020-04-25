Work on Kundapur flyover, Padubidri service road, begins

Work has restarted on the long-pending flyover in Kundapur and the service road in Padubidri, both on National Highway 66 in Udupi district, a couple of days ago, and are expected to be completed before the monsoon in June.

These works were stopped after the lockdown was announced last month. The construction of the flyover at Shastri Circle in Kundapur has been going on at a snail’s pace for over a decade now. Before the lockdown, its construction was expected to be completed by April.

G. Jagadeesha, Deputy Commissioner, said that the administration had instructed Navayuga Udupi Tollway Pvt Ltd. that it should complete the work by the end of May as no construction could be done once the monsoon begins and then the work would get delayed by a year.

“Hence we have told them to utilise their manpower and machinery and complete the work. The company has promised to complete the the flyover in Kundapur and the other works in Padubidri by next month-end,” he said.

However, work on the Basrur-Murukai underpass will be taken up after monsoon. “The company has sought time for its construction,” Mr. Jagadeesha said.

B. Sadashiva Prabhu, Additional Deputy Commissioner, said that the company had been directed to maintain social distancing among its workers while implementing the works.