Women’s badminton from Dec. 2

The Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE) will host the South Zone Inter-University Badminton tournament for women 2019-20 at the Marena Indoor Sports Complex here from December 2 to 5.

Addressing presspersons here on Tuesday, H.S. Ballal, Pro Chancellor of MAHE, said that the Association of Indian Universities, New Delhi, had entrusted MAHE with the responsibility of hosting the event. As many as 88 universities from South Zone have confirmed their participation.

About 500 players and 100 managers and coaches will be here to participate in the tournament, for which all arrangements have been made. The players and officials will be put up at the Manipal Institute of Technology and Health Sciences Girls Hostels.

“Last month, we hosted the all-India inter-university squash tournament for women and this is the second tournament we are going to host this year. We have been hosting inter-university tournaments every year,” he said.

Vinod Nayak, MAHE Sports Council Secretary, said, “Jain University of Bengaluru will be defending the title here. The runners-up last year were the University of Calicut, Kerala. Andhra University of Visakhapatnam finished third and SRMIST Kanchipuram, fourth. The tournament will be played on knock-out basis.”

The matches will be played on five courts with synthetic surfaces at the Marena Indoor Sports Complex. Two-time South Asian Games gold medallist Trupti Murgunde will be the chief guest at the inaugural function.

H. Vinod Bhat, Vice-Chancellor, MAHE, P.L.N.G. Rao and Poornima Baliga, Pro Vice-Chancellors, Srikanth Rao, Director, MIT, Shobha M.E., Joint Secretary Sports, were present.