Women to be trained in fish processing

05 February 2021 01:27 IST

The College of Fisheries, Mangaluru, in association with the Coastal Development Authority, Mangaluru, will provide two-day training for women on drying fish with advanced processing technology at Malpe in Udupi from Monday.

Chairman of the authority Mattar Ratnakara Hegde will inaugurate the training at the Fish Traders Community Hall at 9.30 a.m. A. Senthil Vel, Professor and Dean, College of Fisheries, will preside over the inaugural session.

According to B. Manja Naika, chief convener of the training programme and Professor and Head, Department of Fish Processing Technology at the college, the training sessions will throw light on freshness of fish, advanced methods of drying fish, availability of financial aid for setting up fish processing unit, marketing of processed dry fish and its products, maintaining quality and preservation techniques, brining fish and preparing dry fish and the like. Various resource persons, including teachers from the college, and Manjunath R Nayak, Director, Canara Bank Rural Self Employment Training Institute, Manipal, will guide participants. Hema Karkera, a trader from Padubidri, will speak.

