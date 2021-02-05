Women to be trained in fish processing

The College of Fisheries, Mangaluru, in association with the Coastal Development Authority, Mangaluru, will provide two-day training for women on drying fish with advanced processing technology at Malpe in Udupi from Monday.
Chairman of the authority Mattar Ratnakara Hegde will inaugurate the training at the Fish Traders Community Hall at 9.30 a.m. A. Senthil Vel, Professor and Dean, College of Fisheries, will preside over the inaugural session.
According to B. Manja Naika, chief convener of the training programme and Professor and Head, Department of Fish Processing Technology at the college, the training sessions will throw light on freshness of fish, advanced methods of drying fish, availability of financial aid for setting up fish processing unit, marketing of processed dry fish and its products, maintaining quality and preservation techniques, brining fish and preparing dry fish and the like. Various resource persons, including teachers from the college, and Manjunath R Nayak, Director, Canara Bank Rural Self Employment Training Institute, Manipal, will guide participants. Hema Karkera, a trader from Padubidri, will speak.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath