Women should be given equal opportunities in all sectors, says Udupi Deputy Commissioner

March 08, 2023 10:03 pm | Updated 10:03 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

A procession being organised as part of International Women’s Day celebration in Mangaluru on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

International Women’s Day was observed in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi on Wednesday with Udupi Deputy Commissioner M. Kurma Rao stating that women should be given equal opportunities in all sectors as their role in the changed times assumed significance.

Mr. Rao was addressing a gathering at a function organised by the government at Rajangana on the premises of Sri Krishna Mutt in Udupi.

He said that women working in One Stop and Santwana centres should infuse confidence among such women who approached the centres seeking help. They should guide them properly on self employment opportunities and other training facilities available to lead an independent life.

Speaking after inaugurating a district-level sports meet for women, organised by the government at Karavali Utsav grounds in Mangaluru, Chief Executive Officer of Dakshina Kannada Zilla Panchyat Kumara said that women deserve due respect in society as they led a family and society.

Women are not weak but strong, he said.

Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE) celebrated the day with week-long celebrations marked by a series of events aimed to empower women and promote gender equality. The theme for this year’s celebration is “DigitALL: Innovation and Technology for Gender Equality”.

MAHE organised a video-making and article-writing competition for women of different age groups.

The Congress observed the day in its office in Mangaluru by organising a function.

