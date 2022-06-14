Women SHGs urged to avail of food processing funds

June 14, 2022 00:39 IST

Mangaluru City Corporation has asked eligible women self-help groups (SHGs) formed under Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana – National Urban Livelihood (DAY-NULM) Mission and engaged in food processing business to submit their applications to avail themselves of funds under the Prime Minister’s Food Processing Industry Scheme.

Commissioner of the corporation Akshy Sridhar said in a release that the Union Ministry of Food Processing Industries has floated the Prime Minister’s Micro Food Processing Enterprise - PMFME under the Atma Nirbhar Scheme for implementation between 2020-21 and 2024-25.

Women SHGs will receive investment and seed capital up to ₹40,000 for the purchase of small equipment and support towards product marketing and branding, under the scheme.

For more information, SHGs can contact the Urban Poverty Eradication Cell at the corporation, he said.