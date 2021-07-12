Women SHGs to be involved in domestic waste disposal

MANGALURU

12 July 2021 19:25 IST

As part of an exercise to effectively dispose of domestic waste in gram panchayats, the Dakshina Kannada district administration has started entrusting this responsibility to women self-help groups.

During the quarterly Karnataka Development Programme review meeting chaired by district in-charge Minister Kota Srinivas Poojari here on Monday, Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer Kumara said that 220 women self-help groups will be involved in solid waste management in panchayats. They will carry out house-to-house waste collection and undertake steps to dispose it of. The money they earn from this exercise will be credited to their accounts, he said.

To start with, Mr. Kumara said, this will be introduced in five gram panchayats in each of the seven taluks of the district. A total of 35 women self-help groups will be involved, he said.

Of the 223 gram panchayats, Mr. Kumara said, 154 gram panchayats have earmarked land for solid waste treatment. The panchayats have been told to make use of funds available under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act to build the required infrastructure at the earmarked spaces.

The panchayats have also been permitted this year to use funds under the 15th Finance Commission to purchase vehicles at a cost of ₹6 lakh for door-to-door waste collection. “This has been done to reduce the financial burden on panchayats,” he said.

Mr. Kumara said that the panchayats that do not have land can tie up with neighbouring panchayats and make use of latter’s facility for disposal of soild waste.

Deputy Commissioner K.V. Rajendra said that it has been made mandatory to accept only segregated waste at the Solid Waste Processing unit in Panchhanady in Mangaluru.

Ullal MLA U.T. Khader and Puttur MLA Sanjeeva Matandoor expressed the need to regulate agencies involved in house-to-house domestic waste collection and stop roadside disposal of such waste. Mr. Poojary directed the officials to involve elected representatives in streamlining the process of domestic waste collection and disposal in panchayats.