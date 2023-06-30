Women seek reintroduction of JNNURM city buses, more KSRTC services on local routes in twin districts of DK and Udupi

June 30, 2023 08:55 pm | Updated 08:55 pm IST - MANGALURU

Janavadi Mahila Sanghatane on Friday, June 30, led many women in a demonstration seeking reintroduction of cancelled KSRTC’s JNNURM city buses and introduction of more KSRTC services across Dakshina Kannada and neighbouring Udupi district.

Holding the demonstration near the Clock Tower, the participants said that women in the twin districts were deprived of the benefits of the Shakti, free travel scheme on State RTC buses introduced by the government on June 11. KSRTC should operate regular services between Mangaluru-Moodbidri-Karkala and Mangaluru-Udupi, they demanded.

Addressing the participants, Sanghatane District president Jayanthi B. Shetty said passengers in the twin districts were affected due to paucity of KSRTC services, that got affected post COVID-19 pandemic. Women in these districts are also denied the benefits of the Shakti scheme as very few KSRTC buses ply on local routes in the districts. The enterprising women in the coastal districts can become more self-reliant if the number of KSRTC buses are increased, she said.

Ms. Shetty noted that 18 out of 68 buses sanctioned for Mangaluru under the JNNURM scheme were allowed to ply via State Bank while the rest were allowed to operate on the outskirts. The Karnataka High Court, on a writ petition by private bus owners challenging the permission for outskirts operation, had directed the issue should be resolved by the Deputy Commissioner, who is the Chairman of the Regional Transport Authority. Still, the issue has remained unresolved, she regretted.

Sanghatane leader Padmavathi Shetty said the working class in the twin districts is largely affected with abnormally high fares of private buses. Women should get the benefits of the Shakti scheme that benefits a large section of women working in shops and establishments, malls, hospitals, educational institutions, she said.

District Secretary Bharathi Bolara warned of launching an agitation across the district if the government does not pay heed to their demands.

Beedi Workers’ Union District President Vasantha Achari extended support to the demands.

