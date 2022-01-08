Women Police Station revamped with posting of 17 new personnel

MANGALURU

08 January 2022 02:21 IST

Six staff members have been kept under suspension for dereliction of duty

Following the suspension of six police personnel of the Women Police Station, Pandeshwar, for alleged dereliction of duty, Police Commissioner N .Shashi Kumar has revamped the police station by posting a new set of 17 personnel.

Police sub-inspector Rosamma was placed under suspension for alleged lacunae in the investigation of a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act registered against Vinod, a civil head constable from the Kankanady police station. Five police personnel, including assistant sub-inspectors Babu Naika and Dayanad, were suspended for allegedly partying by consuming alcohol in the police station in August last year.

Mr. Kumar told reporters on Thursday that the six personnel had been placed under suspension, pending disciplinary proceedings. Mr. Kumar said preliminary inquiry had revealed absence of cohesiveness in the working of the 32 personnel of the police station, which deals with sensitive matters related to matrimonial issue, POSCO case, and sexual harassment cases.

Moreover, police inspector Revati recently met with an accident and she has been advised rest for two months, he said.

Therefore, the remaining 26 personnel have been transferred to other police stations. A new team of 17 personnel was posted to the police station on Thursday. City Crime Record Bureau police inspector Siddana Gowda will be temporarily holding charge as police inspector.

Police sub-inspectors Srikala and Suresh Kumar have also been posted to the station. Remaining vacant posts of this police station would be shortly filled, he said.

“This revamp is to make the Women Police Station more responsive to complaints,” he said. Till the working of the station stabilises, Assistant Commissioner of Police (Central) P.A. Hegde has been asked to review its working on the daily basis, he added.