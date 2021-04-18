Women police allowed to work from home

MANGALURU

18 April 2021 23:49 IST

In continuation of steps to prevent police personnel and their families from getting infected with COVID-19, Police Commissioner N. Shashi Kumar has permitted 34 women personnel, who are pregnant and lactating mothers, to work from home till April 30.

Mr. Kumar said that these 35 women personnel will be doing clerical job and online tasks such as updation of crime records and rowdy-sheets from their houses.

With rising COVID-19 positive cases, Mr. Kumar said, these women police personnel requested for work from home option. There are personnel who are in advanced stages of pregnancy. There are staff who have children as young as one month old. “These personnel are exempted from coming to office or the police station till the end of this month,” he said and added this duration will be extended, if required.

Mr. Kumar said that the presence of all the 35 personnel in the city will be checked on a daily basis and they will not be allowed to leave the city. In case of any emergency, these personnel will be called back to work, he said.

On Saturday, Mr. Kumar launched a kiosk at the Urwa Police Station, the first among such facility set up outside around 20 police buildings in the city where complaints from people will be attended to.