Women in DK and Udupi can avail free travel facility on 644 KSRTC buses from today

June 10, 2023 10:31 pm | Updated 11:12 pm IST - MANGALURU

With the Shakti scheme offering free travel for women in State road transport corporation buses being launched across Karnataka on Sunday, women in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts can get the facility on 644 buses doing 3,512 trips every day.

KSRTC’s Mangaluru Division operates 303 buses, including 51 city, 104 ordinary, and 148 express doing 509, 576, and 303 trips respectively every day.

The Puttur Division operates 341 buses (222 ordinary and 119 express) doing 1,716 and 262 trips every day, said a communique from KSRTC.

Besides these, NWKRTC and KKRTC operate 120 trips of express and 181 trips of ordinary services from Mangaluru.

While Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will launch the scheme in Bengaluru, Dakshina Kannada district in-charge Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao will launch it at the Bejai bus terminal in Mangaluru and Udupi in-charge Minster Laxmi Hebbalkar will do the same at the Dr. V.S. Acharya bus stand, at Bannanje in Udupi at 12.30 p.m.

The scheme is applicable to women and sexual minorities, including girls, of Karnataka domicile to travel without any limit of distance across Karnataka on all ordinary and express services of KSRTC, BMTC, NWKRTC, and Kalyana Karnataka RTC.

The facility is not available on premium services—Rajahamsa and above classes. Advance reservation can be made through www.ksrtc.in or KSRTC booking counters for travel under this scheme.

Women have to carry any one of the following ID proofs in original or through DigiLocker to claim the free travel facility to prove that they are residents of Karnataka—Aadhaar, Electoral Photo Identity (EPIC) card, driving licence, ID cards containing their residential address issued by any central or State government department or public sector undertaking and ID card issued by the department for the welfare of the disabled, Karnataka.

